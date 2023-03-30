Sarah Flax, who’s been serving as Evanston’s interim community development director since last August, got to drop the “interim” from her title Thursday.

City Manager Luke Stowe says that after an external application process and several rounds of interviews, he’s chosen Flax as the next head of the department.

An Evanston resident, Flax has worked for the city since 2006, starting as administrator for the federal Community Development Block Grant program She has been housing and grants manager since 2017.

She’s been involved in developing the city’s affordable housing strategies and has been on the planning team for the city’s federally-funded recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Stowe praised Flax as “a dedicated, hard-working and talented director with a wealth of information on many topics critical to core city initiatives.”