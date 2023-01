The tops of Evanston’s tallest building were lost in the fog Tuesday morning, and the National Weather Service says the conditions are likely to persist through the day.

The forecasters say we could also have thunderstorms this afternoon, which could have small hail.

Then on Wednesday there’s just a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the late afternoon and evening, and those conditions may continue through Thursday.

By Friday its expected to be partly sunny with a high near 36.