A key fob left inside a 2016 Ford Explorer enabled a theft of the SUV Tuesday night. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

800 Judson

A 2016 Ford Explorer SUV, with a key fob left inside, was taken from the 800 block of Judson Avenue between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

700 Dobson

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2010 Toyota that was parked in the 700 block of Dobson Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

2400 Main

Alcoholic products were taken from the Sam’s Club in the 2400 block of Main Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

1100 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from Binny’s Beverage Depot in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue between May 31 and 11:17 a.m. Tuesday.

1700 Sherman

Consumable goods were taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue around noon on Wednesday.

BATTERY

914 Sherman

Devonier O. Casey, 30, of 912 Sherman Ave., was arrested at 914 Sherman Ave. at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday and charged with domestic battery. A court date has been set for Jun 28 at 9:30 a.m.

1921 Darrow

Jefelia J. Roberts, 26, of 1921 Darrow Ave., was arrested at that address at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday and charged with domestic battery.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1900 Jackson

Someone damaged the basement door at a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue between June 7 and noon on Tuesday.

GRAFFITI

1200 Lake Shore

Graffiti was discovered at a playground in the 1200 block of Lake Shore Boulevard at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday.

1400 Sheridan

Graffiti was discovered at a park in the 1400 block of Sheridan Road at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday.

500 Howard

Graffiti was discovered at three locations in the 500 block of Howard Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

100 Chicago

Graffiti was discovered at the Gateway of Evanston apartment complex in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday.

SHOTS HEARD

1400 Sherman

Gunshots were reported in the 1400 block of Sherman Avenue at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Davis at Maple

Gunshots were reported at Davis Street and Maple Avenue at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: