An Alberta Clipper is forecast to breeze through Evanston Saturday night through early Sunday.

That’s the name the National Weather Service gives to a fast moving low pressure system that often moves out of Canada’s Alberta province into the Great Lakes during the winter, a name borrowed from old sailing ships.

Noel Rodriguez, Evanston’s public services bureau chief, says we could get up to an inch-and-a-half of snow from the storm — with melting and slushy conditions Sunday morning, given expected temperatures right around freezing.

Of course the last two storms predicted for Evanston have not lived up to their advance billing — so who knows what we’ll actually get from this one.

Rodriguez says Public Works Agency staff is on alert and will continue to monitor forecasts and respond accordingly.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

