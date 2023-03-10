An Alberta Clipper is forecast to breeze through Evanston Saturday night through early Sunday.

That’s the name the National Weather Service gives to a fast moving low pressure system that often moves out of Canada’s Alberta province into the Great Lakes during the winter, a name borrowed from old sailing ships.

Noel Rodriguez, Evanston’s public services bureau chief, says we could get up to an inch-and-a-half of snow from the storm — with melting and slushy conditions Sunday morning, given expected temperatures right around freezing.

Of course the last two storms predicted for Evanston have not lived up to their advance billing — so who knows what we’ll actually get from this one.

Rodriguez says Public Works Agency staff is on alert and will continue to monitor forecasts and respond accordingly.