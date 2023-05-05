Steve Engelman, an attorney and former Evanston alderman, has died at age 77.

Engelman represented the 7th Ward on the City Council from 1991 to 2003 and had previously served as Evanston Township Assessor for eight years.

Born in 1945, he grew up in Highland Park. After graduating from Dartmouth College, he was drafted into the Army. A vocal anti-war protestor, he was honorably discharged as a conscientious objector after 18 months.

After earning a law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law, he and classmate Mark Smith opened The Legal Clinic of Engelman & Smith in a Chicago Avenue storefront in Evanston.

Engelman continued with the firm until his retirement in 2018.

Former Evanston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jonathan Perman said he worked closely with Engelman on economic development issues, including the Research Park and town/gown relations.

“Steve practiced politics with a smile, a great sense of humor and always welcomed new information and opinions,” Perman said. “He outworked nearly everyone and his passion for Evanston was infectious. He was adept at building coalitions among his colleagues on the City Council and other stakeholders. Evanston had no better public servant than Steve Engelman.”

Engelman is survived by his widow, Betsy Stern Engelman, four children and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Lake Shore Country Club, 1255 Sheridan Road in Glencoe, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.