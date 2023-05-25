Economic Development Committee members said Wednesday night they want to hold at least two public forums before acting on a proposal to establish a minimum wage ordinance for Evanston

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) was among the panel members who balked at the idea of advancing the plan from Ald. Devon Reid (8th) to create a wage scale higher than that already imposed on local businesses by Cook County.

Harris said the city “tends to do it backwards,” first making a decision, and only then the businesses find out about it.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) said many businesses are struggling and feel they’ve been left out of the process.

Reid, who has proposed a raft new regulations on businesses in his two years on the council, wore the same sweatshirt to the committee meeting that he wore at Monday night’s Council meeting — supporting the “One Fair Wage” organization.

Devon Reid.

That group seeks to eliminate lower minimum wages for tipped workers and to enact a $25 minimum wage by the 250th anniversary of the issuance of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

His proposed Evanston ordinance does not go that far — but creates a formula that would raise Evanston’s minimum wage to $17.08 by 2026, assuming the consumer price index continues to increase at an annual rate of at least 2.5%.

Evanston employers already are required to pay the highest of three different minimum wage rules imposed by different levels of government. Year* Illinois Cook County Chicago

(>20 employees) Evanston (proposed)

(>50 employees) 2020 $10.00 $13.00 $14.00 (Same as county) 2021 $11.00 $13.00 $15.00 (Same as county) 2022 $12.00 $13.35 $15.40 (Same as county) 2023 $13.00 $13.70 $15.80 $16.00 2024 $14.00 $14.05** $16.20** $16.25** 2025 $15.00 $15.00*** $16.65** $16.66** 2026 $15.00 $15.00*** $17.10** $17.08** *State minimum wage changes on Jan. 1, others change, or are proposed to change, on July 1.

**Assuming CPI increase is >2.5%, increase is 2.5%. Cook and Chicago round up to nearest $0.05. Evanston proposal currently does not mention that.

***County uses state rate if it results in higher pay.



Those are the federal minimum wage, which has been $7.25 since 2009, the state minimum wage, at $13.00 this year, and the Cook County minimum, scheduled to rise to $13.70 on July 1.

The state minimum wage is scheduled to reach $15 an hour by 2025, but the legislature has not yet provided for any increases beyond that.

Cook County has a consumer-price-index based escalator clause that’s capped at a 2.5% increase, rounded up to the nearest five cents.

Evanston’s neighbor to the south, Chicago, has its own rules — which provide different wage minimums for large and small employers, a model Reid seeks to emulate in Evanston.

Most other communities in Cook County either follow the county’s rules or have opted out of the county ordinance to follow the state law.

A 2017 article from the conservative Illinois Policy Institute, which calls minimum wage rules “anti-competitive” and “job-killing” said more than 50 of the 132 municipalities in the county have opted out of the county ordinance.

A nationwide inventory of minimum wage laws maintained by the Labor Center at the University of California – Berkeley, indicates that no suburban communities in Cook County have imposed a higher minimum wage than than what’s required by the county ordinance.

The committee directed staff to schedule the planned forums at future dates yet to be determined.