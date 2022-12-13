After the first day of the week-long filing period for school board candidates, contests have already shaped up for seats on both the Evanston Skokie District 65 and Evanston Township High School District 202 school boards in next April’s election.

Two incumbents and two challengers are seeking three positions on the District 65 board.

Sergio Hernandez Jr. is the current school board president. He was appointed to the board in January 2017 to fill a vacancy and was elected to his first full term in 2019. He’s a former director of family and community engagement for the state board of education and is on the board of the Youth Job Center.

is the current school board president. He was appointed to the board in January 2017 to fill a vacancy and was elected to his first full term in 2019. He’s a former director of family and community engagement for the state board of education and is on the board of the Youth Job Center. John Matthew Martin , 40, lives at 2335 Hastings in the 6th Ward.

, 40, lives at 2335 Hastings in the 6th Ward. Ndona Muboyayi , of 2226 Foster St., finished sixth among eight candidates seeking election to the District 65 board in 2021. She has been active on the district’s Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and has advocated for reparations programs in Evanston

, of 2226 Foster St., finished sixth among eight candidates seeking election to the District 65 board in 2021. She has been active on the district’s Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and has advocated for reparations programs in Evanston Mya Wilkins, the executive director of marketing at Chase Bank, was appointed in October to fill a board vacancy created by the resignation of Anya Tanyavutti.

Three incumbents and one challenger are seeking three positions on the ETHS board.

The candidate filing period continues through Monday, Dec. 19.