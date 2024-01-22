The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for freezing rain until 9 a.m. Tuesday

Noel Rodriguez, Evanston’s public services bureau chief, says we could see one-to-two-tenths of an inch of ice by Tuesday morning.

That will make roads, sidewalks and parking lots slippery overnight across the area.

Rodriguez says untreated surfaces will develop ice quickly as pavement temperatures are below freezing and won’t get about 32 degrees until mid-morning Tuesday.

He says public works staff will be working throughout the night and morning to treat roadways, walkways, and parking lots.

But after that things will warm up and we could see temperatures above 40 degrees by Thursday.