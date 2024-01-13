The National Weather Service says we can expect to see a little more snow on Saturday. But the big weather news will be a sharp drop in temperatures that will bring Evanston wind chill readings as much as 20 degrees below zero through Wednesday

Thermometer readings will start out around 26 degrees at dawn Saturday and then drop off to near zero by Sunday morning.

The severe wind chill conditions, the weather service says, will mean that frostbite could occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Temperatures are expected to warm up a bit on Wednesday, but will remain below normal through the end of the week.

The city and county say warming centers will be open to help residents who may have inadequate heat during the extreme cold weather.