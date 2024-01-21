Evanston’s City Council Monday will get a staff report on nine “expressions of interest” from potential developers of the Harley Clarke mansion.

And staff will ask council members to approve taking the next step toward a possible new use for the property — issuing a request for proposals for much more detailed plans from would-be developers.

The last time the city went through the RFP process, it ended up signing a deal in 2021 to have the Artists Book House organization lease and rehab the mansion.

That group abandoned the effort two years later after failing to raise sufficient funds to get the work underway.

The most financially-detailed new proposal comes from the not-for-profit Celadon Construction Corporation.

It proposes purchasing the property and preserving public access to the beach and other facilities through easements. It anticipates spending $20 million to rehab the building for use as a wedding venue and event space that would open in 2026.

Celadon‘s president, Scott Henry, is also a manager of Celadon Partners, LLC, a Chicago-area affordable housing developer.

Other proposals come from the three groups that lost out in the last round of RFPs in 2021. The Evanston Community Lakehouse and Gardens, the Evanston Conservancy and the One Community Museum submitted new proposals generally similar to their previous concepts.

New proposals for the mansion also came from Indigo for a holistic wellness center, Pikelet Holdings LLC for a wedding venue and hotel, Ratio Architects for a wedding venue and banquet hall and Senga Architects for a co-working space and cultural innovation hub.

The Jens Jensen Gardens in Evanston organization submitted a proposal to lease the mansion’s coach house.

The city also received an exploratory letter of interest from the Center for Climate Action & Innovation to use the mansion for climate action programs.