The Evanston Fourth of July Association is planning a full range of Independence Day activities Tuesday.

After years of pandemic-related disruptions, last year’s Evanston events were canceled after a mass shooting the Highland Park parade left seven people dead.

The theme for this year’s celebration in Evanston is “Community United Cannot Be Divided.”

It will be the 100th parade and fireworks celebration organized by the non-profit group formed to provide safe and supervised July 4th activities after a child was injured while playing with fireworks.

Parade

The 4th of July Parade begins at 2 p.m. on Central Street at Central Park Avenue and travels east on Central to Ashland Avenue. More information at evanston4th.org.

Concert and Fireworks

The Palatine Concert Band will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Arrington Lakefront Lagoon at Dawes Park, located at Sheridan Road and Church Street. Fencing set up in Centennial Park on the lakefront near Clark Street on Saturday, ahead of the fireworks display.

Lakefront fireworks will begin about 9:30 p.m. The fireworks are visible from most lakefront parks.

Free parking will be available in downtown Evanston public parking garages.

The Evanston Police Department is planning increased security for the parade and fireworks with increased staffing including civilian K-9 patrols along the parade route and a drone team to provide surveillance at the events.

Because of the fireworks show, Clark Street Beach will be closed all day on Tuesday and the dog beach will only be open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Traffic to the Church Street Board Launch will be closed beginning at 2 p.m.

Fun Run

Children age 10 years and younger can take part in the half-mile Evanston 4th of July Kids Fun Run.

Participants can register online or on race day from noon to 12:30 p.m. The run begins at 12:45 p.m. at Ackerman Park, at Central Street and McDaniel Avenue.

The $15 registration fee includes a T-shirt, bib and ribbon for the first 125 registered, plus finish line refreshments. All proceeds benefit the Evanston Fourth of July Association.

Morning Games

Family playground activities will start at 9 a.m. at seven Evanston locations:

Baker Park, Forest Avenue and Keeney Street.

ETHS West Field (south end), Church Street and Dodge Avenue.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St.

Kamen Park East, South Boulevard and Barton Avenue.

Lincolnwood School, McDaniel Avenue and Grant Street.

Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St.

Willard School, 2700 Hurd Ave.

Playground activities include Frisbee, jump rope competitions, sack races, and pie and watermelon eating contests.

The city’s recreation centers will be closed on Tuesday.