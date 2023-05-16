A tutoring program helping School District 65 students recover from pandemic-related learning loss does not have any money yet for the upcoming school year, and the federal funding well is about to run dry.

This is no surprise, as the dollars from Washington were for a finite, post-COVID time frame.

However, finding a way save the elementary and middle school tutoring program is a District 65 priority, as the program’s results, officials say, are encouraging.

“This is one of the things that we can concretely point to” for reducing the learning gap between white students and students of color, said board member Biz Lindsay-Ryan at a committee meeting earlier this month.

Academic Skills Centers, as the district calls them, are among many things paid for by federal ESSR (Elementary and Secondary Emergency School Relief) funds, but District 65 has already spent most of the $10.7 million it was allocated for programs, personnel and supplies, tutoring included.

The law required that at least 20% of a district’s ESSR funding be set aside to help learning loss recovery. A District 65 report shows about $2.5 million has been spent for “Supplemental Tutoring/Academic Support” since 2020. But there’s no more, and the tutors don’t work for free.

“There is no ESSR funding left to pay for ASCs in the 2023-24 school year,” said Raphael Obafemi, the district’s chief financial officer.

Obefemi told Evanston Now that the plan is to find other dollars for 2023-24, by “reviewing alternative sources of funding” still to be determined.

Around 1,900 students testing below grade level have had what’s called “high-dosage” tutoring this school year, a 200-student increase over the year before.

The small-group sessions cover either reading or math.

According to Lee Hart, the district’s extended learning manager, about two-thirds of the students receiving the tutoring “are on track to demonstrate accelerated learning” as part of the effort to bring those students up to grade level.

Of course, that also means that around a third of the students are not catching up, which Hart called “concerning.” But overall, district officials say there has been progress.

“It’s working,” said Lindsay-Ryan. “It’s not perfect, but it’s working.”

Some of the other District 65 ESSR expenditures went for cleaning the buildings during the pandemic, personal protective equipment, other items such as desks and chairs, “wellness support for students and teachers” and for guidance counselors. Those federal dollars are about to run out as well.

One major question that cannot be answered yet is whether the tutoring will have any long-term impact, or just a short-term bump.

In the ASCs, each student is measured based on an individual “stretch” goal, so progress for one youngster may not be the same as for another.

However, standardized tests from this spring will indicate how all of those being tutored score on the same evaluation.

Plus, beyond the current tests, educators want to find out if there are any long-term gains from ASC tutoring, into later grades and perhaps even high school.

Despite the need for more long-term answers, short term, at least, District 65 leaders believe the ASCs are paying off.

Now the issue becomes paying for the services.