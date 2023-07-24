Evanston’s City Council will be asked Monday night to approve a $1.57 million study of potential techniques to get PFAS, so-called forever chemicals, out of the city’s water supply.

The proposed contract with CDM Smith Incorporated addresses concerns raised by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in late 2021.

It informed the city that two PFAS — perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOA) — were found in Evanston’s water supply at levels slightly above the state’s guidance level of 2.0 parts per trillion.

In a series of tests tests, reported on the city’s website, the levels of PFOS and PFOA were each in the range of 2.2 to 2.4 ppt.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year proposed drinking water standards for those chemicals of 4.0 ppt — higher than the levels found in Evanston.

The federal agency is expected to announce final, enforceable rules for levels of those chemicals early next year.

CDM Smith offered the second-lowest price for the work among the six firms that submitted bids, and a staff panel gave it by far the highest rating in reviewing the proposals.

The city has budgeted $500,000 for the project in this year’s budget and will need to included funds for the rest of the project costs in the city’s 2024 and 2025 budgets.

PFAS are manmade chemicals used in a wide array of consumer and industrial products, including fabric coatings, household cleaning products, non-stick coatings and firefighting foams.

They are considered to be endocrine disrupting chemicals that interfere with hormone systems.