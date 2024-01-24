Evanston police report five criminal damage to property incidents involving graffiti early this week.

Taggers hit four locations on or near Dodge Avenue between Main and Greenleaf streets and a fifth at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Chicago Avenue.

A 2002 Chevrolet was stolen from the 700 block of Howard Street, but it was later recovered.

Someone reported having a wallet stolen from a coat while at the St. Francis Hospital pharmacy in the 800 block of Austin Street.

And a shoplifter took three electric shavers from the CVS drug store at Howard and Asbury.

Police reported four arrests, including one for drunk driving.

Jan-24Download

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.