Evanston police report five criminal damage to property incidents involving graffiti early this week.

Taggers hit four locations on or near Dodge Avenue between Main and Greenleaf streets and a fifth at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Chicago Avenue.

A 2002 Chevrolet was stolen from the 700 block of Howard Street, but it was later recovered.

Someone reported having a wallet stolen from a coat while at the St. Francis Hospital pharmacy in the 800 block of Austin Street.

And a shoplifter took three electric shavers from the CVS drug store at Howard and Asbury.

Police reported four arrests, including one for drunk driving.