U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s office this afternoon announced a $2 million federal grant to Connections for the Homeless.

The description of the grant says it will “facilitate the rehabilitation and expansion” of the Hilda’s Place congregate shelter at 1458 Chicago Ave. in Evanston, “providing an increase of dozens of beds to serve an area with significant needs to address homelessness.”

A listing for Hilda’s Place on a directory of homeless shelters says it “has room for 20 participants, who typically remain at Hilda’s Place for three months before moving into their own housing.”

Connections is in the midst of seeking approval from the City of Evanston for a special use permit to continue operating a shelter for more than 60 people at the Margarita Inn, a former hotel at 1566 Oak Ave., a request that has drawn substantial opposition from some neighbors.

Evanston How has reached out to Connections for more details about the Hilda’s Place project and to Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma whose 4th Ward includes both the Margarita Inn and Hilda’s Place for his reaction and we’ll update this story if we get responses.

The news release from Schakowsky’s office announced a total of nearly $27 million in federal grants for 15 different projects in her district.

The only other grant in Evanston was $1.13 million to Family Focus for renovations to its building at 2010 Dewey Ave. including replacing aging and leaking windows, plumbing fixtures, HVAC and electrical systems and making restrooms ADA accessible.