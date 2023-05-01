The Newberry Consort, a chamber music ensemble that specializes in medieval, renaissance and baroque music, is pleased to welcome Jürgen Krauss, a finalist in The Great British Bake Off in 2021, as a special guest at their fundraising gala reception on May 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Evanston.

Krauss, who is a historical trombonist as well as a baker, will perform with four of the Consort’s trombone players during the event, answer questions about his appearance on The Great British Bake Off, and even make a dessert that will be served to the guests. In addition, the gala will feature hors d’oeuvres, wine, and a live auction. Tickets for the gala are $200.

Originally from the Black Forest in Germany, Krauss moved to the United Kingdom in 2003 and now lives with his wife and son overlooking the sea. Krauss’s main occupation is as an IT consultant, but when he was unable to find traditional German bread in his adopted home, Krauss decided to bake his own — and his passion for baking has grown ever since. He is particularly well-known for his Jewish challah bread, and for the celebration cakes that he loves to bake for friends and family. He approaches baking like the physicist he is — making calculations that help to ensure the utmost precision and perfect results.

Liza Malamut, The Newberry Consort’s artistic director, who loves to bake herself, watched The Great British Bake-Off religiously during the pandemic. She became Krauss’s immediate fan when she saw him bake a cake on The Great British Bake-Off that featured a historical musical notation. “I thought, wow, he loves to bake AND he enjoys historical trombone? I felt like I had found a kindred spirit!”

Malamut began following Krauss on Instagram, and then this spring, the Consort had the idea to invite him to their benefit gala. “I sent him a message on Instagram, not quite believing he would say yes—but he did!” she said.

The gala will be held directly after Singen und Sagen: Music for Hope in a Time of War, the Consort’s final concert of the season, which take place on May 13 in Chicago and May 14 in Evanston. The Newberry Consort will collaborate with Bella Voce, a professional chamber vocal ensemble in Chicago, to bring audiences a production of large-scale vocal and instrumental compositions by the German Renaissance composer Michael Praetorius, featuring a cast of more than 30 musicians.

GALA DETAILS

Sunday, May 14, 2023 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Woman’s Club of Evanston, 1702 Chicago Ave., Evanston.

Tickets for all events are available at https://www.newberryconsort.org/minigala-2023.