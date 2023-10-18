With School District 65 scrambling to reduce the $25 million cost overrun for the proposed new 5th Ward School, eight of the 12 alternatives to the current plan would either reduce or eliminate so-called “green building” components, such as solar panels.
Interim Superintendent Angel Turner presented the alternatives Monday night along with her report on the overrun.
Environmental efficiency and sustainability were important to some constituents when the 5th Ward building was being designed, and they called for LEED ratings for the school.
LEED stands for Leadership in Engineering and Environmental Design. An independent agency decides if a building will earn LEED certification, and if so, what type.
As approved by the school board in March 2022, the 5th Ward School would be built to LEED Silver LEED standards. That’s third in LEED’s four-tiered rating system for “green buildings” — Platinum, Gold, Silver, and just LEED Certified.
At a 5th Ward meeting this past April, some residents wanted District 65 to shoot for Gold, not just Silver, by adding a green roof to cover the top of the school.
At that time, then-Chief Financial Officer Raphael Obafemi said going for Gold would cost too much gold.
“If money was no object,” Obafemi said at the time, “we could do anything. But we have to make choices, so the green area on the roof has to go”
But now, with the new building’s cost skyrocketing from the original $40 million up to $65 million, the school board faces tough choices — keep going for LEED Silver status, aim for the less costly LEED Certification only, or forget about LEED altogether.
There are many variables in the 12 alternatives — will the school be K-5 or K-8, two floors or three, have a capacity of 600, 700, 750, 900 or 1,000 students.
But the options indicate that dropping efforts to meet LEED goals could cut $1.7 million to $2.3 million from the building’s cost.
Environmental activists would likely say that adding more expensive features now will help the local drive for carbon neutrality and also save money in the long run.
But with a $25 million cost overrun staring them in the face, that long run might be too long for the school board.
I think it is important for people to understand, that green or sustainable features are not just an “add” on, just a different way of designing. Some ideas such as non-toxic interior finishes can be, but others, such as better windows, mean smaller mechanical systems, or no gas means you don’t have to pay for a gas service. There are all these trade offs that may seem to be a premium, but when you honestly do the math, they are the same or less.
The District has shown that it cannot ‘honestly do the math’ so I wouldn’t expect them to be capable of understanding the trade offs.
Agreed. The other option is to design to LEED standards, but not actually certify the building. That would reduce overhead costs on the management of the LEED process and certification. The focus should be on making the building as efficient as possible to reduce long term operating costs (good insulation and high quality windows) and including concepts such as building orientation to maximize sunlight in the winter months, operable windows, and less material off-gassing to minimize health impacts to students.
The most environmentally (and fiscally) responsible choice is simply not to build a new school at all.
Use the lease certificate money to bring existing buildings up to LEED standards under the USGBC’s “Building Operations and Maintenance ” standards.
If I recall correctly there is something like $30miilion in deferred maintenance on existing D65 properties.
Hi John,
Actually, the district’s Facilities Master Plan, issued last year, says they need to spend $266 million on facilities between now and 2040. That’s more than half the current estimated value of all their existing facilities.
The report puts tab through 2025 at $45 million.
— Bill
The simplest and most cost-effective solution to the dilemma of total financial mismanagement is to simply cancel the project and not sell Bessie Rhodes. Clearly someone at the District has been deceiving the public for many months, and that shouldn’t be rewarded by continuing such a horribly managed project.
