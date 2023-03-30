The concept of turning a portion of Grey Park at Ridge Avenue and Main Street into a dog park got a generally favorable reception at a 9th Ward meeting Wednesday night.

The city has been looking to add more off-leash play spaces for dogs since the city’s dog beach was rendered unusable by rising lake levels several years ago.

Falling lake levels permitted reopening the dog beach this year, but many people with pooches are still hoping for more options.

Two years ago city staff conducted an extensive analysis, complete with public meetings and an online survey, of possible dog park sites — but steep opposition from neighbors of each of the proposed sites doomed that effort to find a new location.

Grey Park didn’t make it to the short list in that review — with staff saying that since it, like many other parks, is very close to residences, it didn’t appear to be worth exploring further.

Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) invited neighboring Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma, whose 4th Ward includes Grey Park, to discuss the Grey Park dog park concept at Wednesday night’s online meeting. Jonathan Nieuwsma.

Nieuwsma said the idea of using Grey Park was suggested by a resident at a community meeting a couple of months ago and has received support from residents in his ward.

“We’re going to move ahead and start the planning phase for this park,” Nieuwsma said, including a community meeting organized by the city’s community development and parks departments this summer or fall.

Nieuwsma said neighbors have told him they’d “enjoy having this amenity in the neighborhood that would bring some positive energy to that corner.”

Many residents have complained over the years about what they might call “negative energy” from the use of the east end of the park by residents of the Albany Care nursing home across Maple Avenue from the park.

Nieuwsma said only a portion of the 1.5 acre park would be converted to the dog park. “We want to reserve some of the park for human residents as well,” he added.

Brian Becharas asked about fencing for the park — to reduce the risk of pets being hit by cars on heavily-traveled Ridge Avenue.

Nieuwsma said fencing would need to be sufficient to assure the safety of dogs and humans and that it hadn’t been decided which portion of the park would be converted for dog park use yet.

City staff, in their 2021 report, said a dog park area would need to be at least half an acre in size — or about a third of the size of Grey Park.

Nieuwsma said the cost of the dog park would need to be included in the 2024 city budget and that “hopefully” the cost would “not be very much.”