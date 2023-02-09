The handgun that was recovered from a student at Chute Middle School on Monday had been stolen Sunday night from a Ford on Callan, police said. This is one of the stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

100 Callan

A 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun was stolen from a 2017 Ford late Sunday night in the 100 block of Callan Avenue. Upon further investigation, police determined that the loaded gun was the one that showed up Monday at Chute Middle School that they confiscated from a 13-year-old Chute student. The student was charged with unlawful use of a weapon on school grounds and referred to juvenile court.

900 Maple

A decorative wreath was taken from a residence in the 900 block of Maple Avenue at about 10 a.m. Monday.

1100 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

600 Mulford

A 2020 Kia was stolen from the 600 block of Mulford Street between 3 a.m. Monday and 7:41 a.m. Tuesday.

A white 2016 Hyundai was stolen from the 600 block of Mulford Street between 9:30 p.m. Monday and 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

800 Custer

Someone shattered the window to gain entry to a 2022 Kia in the 800 block of Custer Avenue between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5:44 p.m. Wednesday and then attempted unsuccessfully to steal the vehicle by tampering with the steering column.

1454 Elmwood

Mercer M. Harris, 31, of 800 Custer Ave., was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday and charged with retail theft.

BATTERY

1318 Dewey

Jany Andrade, 23, of 1314 Dewey Ave., was arrested at that address at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

1300 Howard

Someone forced entry to a 2019 Hyundai in the 1300 block of Howard Street by breaking a window between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Nothing was reported missing.

200 Custer

Someone forced entry to a 2019 Kia in the 200 block of Custer Avenue by breaking a window between 8 p.m. Monday and 7:05 a.m. Tuesday. Nothing was reported missing.

600 Mulford

Someone forced entry to a 2021 Kia in the 600 block of Mulford Street between 2:50 a.m. and 7:24 a.m. Tuesday by breaking a window. Nothing was reported missing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2000 Maple

A 2021 Kia’s window was shattered in the 2000 block of Maple Avenue around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A 2020 Volkswagen’s window was shattered in the 2000 block of Maple Avenue around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

901 Maple

Anthony D. Kennedy, 40, of 14507 S. Lowe Ave., Riverdale, was arrested at 901 Maple Ave. at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday and charged with trespassing on real property.

OTHER

1454 Elmwood

Tianna Young, 18, of 1512 Pitner Ave., was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday and charged with disorderly conduct.

SHOTS HEARD

Church at Dodge

Gunshots were reported at Church Street and Dodge Avenue at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

TRAFFIC

Simpson at Darrow

Julio Reynoso, 25, of 4715 N. Albany Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Simpson Street and Darrow Avenue at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

