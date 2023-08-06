Evanston police say a resident found a loaded handgun in the parking lot west of King Arts school.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew says the gun was found about 9:15 a.m. Saturday. No students or staff were at the school. Students do not return from summer break until Aug. 23.

Glew says there’s no indication the gun was related to any threats against the school but that publicly discarded firearms create inherently dangerous situations.

He says police will investigate to determine prior possession of the weapon and whether it is related to other crimes.

Anyone with information related to the discovery of the gun is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.