Evanston police say they’ve increased patrols around the Barbereux School in northwest Evanston following two altercations between a school employee and a neighbor.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says officers responded to the 2500 block of Crawford Avenue at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an aggravated assault.

He says officers learned that an employee of the preschool, at 3333 Culver St., had gotten into a verbal altercation with a person clearing snow at a neighboring residence and that the school employee had pointed a handgun at the other person.

The altercation did not escalate further and no one was injured, and Glew says the school employee was arrested for aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

A handgun was recovered, but there were no additional weapons charges because the handgun was legally possessed at the time of the incident.

Thursday morning at 8:40 a.m., police responded to a second incident on the block involving the same people.

Glew says that despite being terminated from the school, the now-former employee had returned to the area to confront the victim from the previous day’s aggravated assault, but had left by the time police arrived.

Glew says no weapons were observed in the second incident. The former school employee is not in custody, and a decision regarding additional charges is pursuant to the ongoing investigation.

After Thursday’s incident the Barbereux School imposed a soft lock down. Glew says police will increase patrols in the area to elevate visibility and to deter further incidents.