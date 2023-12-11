Evanston police say that shortly before midnight Sunday a gunman flashed a weapon in the 2200 block of Foster Street to persuade a victim to hand over a cell phone.

It was the third holdup on that block in the past five days.

On Saturday, shoplifters stole clothes from from a shop in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue and cleaning products from the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue.

And graffiti vandalism was reported at four locations — in the 1600 block of Sheridan Road, the 500 block of Dempster Street, the 2900 block of Central Street and at the intersection of Foster Street and Sheridan Road.