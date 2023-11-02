Evanston police say the 18-year-old driver of a car got into a dispute with several teenage or young adult males near the intersection of Dodge Avenue and Greenwood Street about 4:50 Wednesday afternoon.

The driver told police that when one of the pedestrians pulled out a gun, he started to drive away and heard the gunman fire at least one or two rounds at his car.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says police found one bullet in the rear driver’s side door of the car.

The scene of the shooting incident is about a block south of the Evanston Township High School campus.

Glew says no one was injured in the incident and police are investigating, but no one is in custody.