A man with a gun was reported to Evanston police as being in the 1900 block of Asbury Avenue early Friday. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

OTHER

1900 Asbury

A man with a gun was reported seen in the 1900 block of Asbury Avenue at 2:47 a.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found no man with a gun.

BATTERY

6818 Wayne

Almar Khan Ahmadzai, 39, of 6818 N. Wayne Ave., Chicago, was arrested at that address at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday and charged with battery.

999 Michigan

Adam H. Browne, 36, of 999 Michigan Ave., was arrested at that address at 5:50 p.m. on April 27 and charged with aggravated battery.

901 Maple

Lisa McCoy, 31, of 901 Maple Ave., was arrested at that address at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday and charged with battery. She is due in court on June 21 at 10:30 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1300 Chicago

A window was damaged at the Bank of America branch in the 1300 block of Chicago Avenue between midnight and 6:14 a.m. Wednesday.

THEFT

300 Dewey

Items were removed from the yard of a residence in the 300 block of Dewey Avenue between 7:14 a.m. and 8:14 a.m. Wednesday.

2400 Howard

Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1400 block of Howard Street between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

1100 Chicago

Hygiene products were taken from the shelves of the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday.

1600 Foster

Items left unattended on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of Foster Street were taken around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

