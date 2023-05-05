A man with a gun was reported to Evanston police as being in the 1900 block of Asbury Avenue early Friday. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.
OTHER
1900 Asbury
A man with a gun was reported seen in the 1900 block of Asbury Avenue at 2:47 a.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found no man with a gun.
BATTERY
6818 Wayne
Almar Khan Ahmadzai, 39, of 6818 N. Wayne Ave., Chicago, was arrested at that address at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday and charged with battery.
999 Michigan
Adam H. Browne, 36, of 999 Michigan Ave., was arrested at that address at 5:50 p.m. on April 27 and charged with aggravated battery.
901 Maple
Lisa McCoy, 31, of 901 Maple Ave., was arrested at that address at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday and charged with battery. She is due in court on June 21 at 10:30 a.m.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
1300 Chicago
A window was damaged at the Bank of America branch in the 1300 block of Chicago Avenue between midnight and 6:14 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFT
300 Dewey
Items were removed from the yard of a residence in the 300 block of Dewey Avenue between 7:14 a.m. and 8:14 a.m. Wednesday.
2400 Howard
Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1400 block of Howard Street between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
1100 Chicago
Hygiene products were taken from the shelves of the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday.
1600 Foster
Items left unattended on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of Foster Street were taken around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.
