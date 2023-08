Evanston police say someone stole firearms from an unlocked 2018 Nissan parked in the 800 block of Washington Street.

The theft took place sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Scooters were stolen from a locked bike rack in the 1900 block of Dempster Street on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

And a 60-year-old Dewey Avenue residents was arrested on Howard Street and charged with aggravated battery.

Here’s the EPD crime bulletin.