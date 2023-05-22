Evanston police responded to gunshots reported overnight Sunday and early Monday on Lake Street, Cleveland Street, and Linden Place. These among stories in the department’s daily crime bulletin for Monday.

SHOTS HEARD

800 Lake

Gunshots were reported in the 1800 block of Lake Street at 7:12 p.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

1500 Cleveland

Gunshots were reported in the 1500 block of Cleveland Street at 11:56 p.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

600 Linden

Gunshots were reported in the 600 block of Linden Place at 12:31 a.m. Monday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

BATTERY

2485 Howard

Joseph Naseef, 70, of 5315 N. Clark St., Chicago, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. on May 16 at 2485 Howard St. and charged with battery. He is due in court on June 28 at 9 a.m.

855 Hinman

Dawayne Wills, 50, of 7700 N. Marshfield Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 855 Hinman Ave. at 11:15 p.m. Friday and charged with battery. He is due in court on July 11 at 9 a.m.

2319 Foster

Sarah Sasinka, 26, of 2319 Foster St., was arrested at that address at 4:35 a.m. Monday and charged with battery. She is due in court on July 11 at 9 a.m.

BURGLARY

2300 Bradley

Pry marks on the door of a residence in the 2300 block of Bradley Place was evidence that someone had attempted to enter the building around 10 a.m. Sunday. The attempt was apparently a failure and nothing was reported taken.

300 Ridge

A cable was taken from a 2023 Kia in the Ascension Saint Francis parking lot in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue between 4:50 a.m. and 12:21 p.m. Friday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1700 Darrow

The rear window was damaged on a 2000 Toyota in the 1700 block of Darrow Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

355 Ridge

Frank J. Kiriakakis, 33, of 2702 S. Union, Chicago, was arrested at 355 Ridge Ave. at 3:16 a.m. Sunday and charged with trespassing on real property.

DRUGS

3300 Central

Luis A. Mendoza Cauxto, 32, of 1934 Ashland Ave., was arrested at 3300 Central St. at 10:24 p.m. Sunday and charged with possession of cannabis. He is due in court on June 6 at 9 a.m.

THEFT

2200 Howard

Alcoholic products were taken from the Target store in the 2200 block of Howard Street at 7:25 p.m. Friday.

2400 Howard

Alcoholic and consumable goods products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

600 Chicago

Sunglasses were stolen from a store in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

900 Dodge

Consumable goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 900 block of Dodge Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

TRAFFIC

1735 Maple

Helen Partalis, 54, of 6617 N. Dowagiac Ave., Lincolnwood, was arrested at 1735 Maple Ave. at 6:05 p.m. Sunday and charged with a traffic violation. She is due in court on June 6 at 9 a.m.

Sherman at University

Ana J. Ramirezgomez, 29, of 1615 W. Greenleaf Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Sherman Avenue and University Place at 6:33 p.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation. She is due in court on June 26 at 9 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

