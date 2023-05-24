Evanston police received a report of gunshots heard near Evanston Township High School Monday afternoon. This among stories in the department’s daily crime bulletin released on Wednesday.

SHOTS HEARD

Church at Dodge

Gunshots were reported at Church Street and Dodge Avenue, in the vicinity of Evanston Township High School, at 2:49 p.m. Monday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

1800 Lemar

Gunshots were reported in the 1800 block of Lemar Avenue at 10:41 p.m. Monday. Police checked the area, but found nothing.

BATTERY

1406 Chicago

Robert Willis, 43, of 1406 Chicago Ave., was arrested at that address at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday and charged with battery.

BURGLARY

1300 Fowler

A 2007 Honda was entered between 11 p.m. and midnight Monday in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue. Tools were found to be missing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1500 Sherman

A 2012 Honda was damaged by a large falling rock in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue between 5:38 p.m. Sunday and 11:50 a.m. Monday.

GRAFFITI

2100 Washington

Graffiti was found on garbage cans in the 2100 block of Washington Street at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday.

1200 Lake Shore

Graffiti was discovered on the lifeguard’s chair at Dempster Street Beach, in the 1200 block of Lake Shore Boulevard, at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday.

OTHER

500 Chicago

James Saye, 28, of 6122 N. Seeley Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 500 Chicago Ave. at 10:01 a.m. Saturday and charged with attempted kidnapping near Northwestern University.

THEFT

2400 Howard

Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street at about 1 p.m. Monday.

2485 Howard

William C. Liggins, 54, of 10710 S. Wentworth Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 2485 Howard St. at 4:19 p.m. Monday and charged with retail theft.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: