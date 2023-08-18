The Housing Authority of Cook County has announced that it will start accepting pre-applications for its two low-income senior housing developments in Evanston on Monday.

The applications will be accepted for one-bedroom units at the Jane Perlman Apartments at 1900 Sherman Ave. and the Victor Walchirk Apartments at 2300 Noyes Court.

Wait list pre-applications will be available starting at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 and must be completed online at thehacc.org. They will be accepted until Aug. 30.

To be eligible, a one-person household must have an annual income of no more than $38,650 and a two-person household must have an annual income of no more than $44,150.

Tenants in the HACC developments pay rent equal to up to 30% of their adjusted annual income or the flat rent applicable to the property.