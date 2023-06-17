A neighboring property owner has sued to overturn the special use permit the City of Evanston granted Connections for the Homeless to operate a shelter at the Margarita Inn.
Cameel Halim, who owns two properties on the 1500 block of Oak Avenue where the shelter is located, claims in his suit that the city, in approving the homeless shelter use, failed to follow standards set by the state supreme court for granting special use requests.
He argues that the City Council failed to consider the the existing uses and zoning of nearby properties, the extent to which the zoning change diminishes his property value and the suitability of the property for the permitted use.
He also claims that two council members should have recused themselves because of alleged conflicts of interest, and that, if they had done so, the special use ordinance would have lacked the five votes required for approval.
The suit has been scheduled for an initial hearing before Cook County Circuit Judge Thaddeus Wilson on Oct. 12.
Connections has operated the shelter, with a capacity of about 70 residents, at the former boutique hotel since March of 2020, initially under an emergency agreement with the city, but zoning approval to make the use permanent wasn’t granted until last month.
I completely understand Cameel Halim, concerns and living next door to the Margarita, I’ve noticed clients of the Connections staying at the Margarita congregating in front of the Post Office Davis/Oak drinking. The other day I had to call EPD non emergency for assistance in having a client at the Margarita that was sitting in front of the building where I reside. While living next door of the Margarita the clients are constantly panhandling as they are walking to and from the Margarita. I can only inmangine how they will be panhandling in front of his hotel once its open. With the weather being warmer it’s only going to be worse. It’s not just the clients of Connections staying at the Margarita but their association of others that are homeless are gathering around the area. I have taken photos of them gathering outside in front of the Post Office and forwarded these photos to our mayor including Betty Bogg. Naturally the mayor didn’t respond. However, Betty Bogg, did reply to the photos and concerns. Cameel Halim, I have respect for your concerns and determination in your legal battle against both the City of Evanston and Connections. You have my support and any assistance that you may require in your battle…..
Can he be Mayor? I also think a suit from Evanston homeowners against the city for ignoring their fiduciary responsibilities to focus on social engineering/activism is in order as our property values decline.
I believe that the home owners including all property owners as well as other businesses in the surrounding neighborhood of the Margarita should contact Cameel Halim, inquiring if they could be part of a class action concerning the city of Evanston and Connections. I have not seen any positive constructive behavior of those staying at the Margarita but rather negative impact in the neighborhood. Some of them have bicycles. They could take the incentive and utilizing their bicycles and make deliveries with Grubhub. Instead of being lazy and panhandling. If I was in need of extra cash. I would rent a lyft bicycle and work for Grubhub using the bicycle to make deliveries…..
Applause to Mr Haleem for having the courage and capacity to stand tall on this. I’d certainly vote for him for Mayor or 4th ward council. We need more voices like his
Good for him.
