Evanston police say an 8-year-old student brought a loaded handgun magazine to Lincolnwood Elementary School in his school bag Tuesday.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says the magazine was recovered about 9:15 a.m. after the boy told a teacher what he had in the bag.

Police responded and Evanston/Skokie District 65 placed the school on lockdown.

Police and school officials checked the school in the 2600 block of Colfax Street for firearms and none were located.

Glew says the magazine was from a handgun that belonged to a family member of the child.

That handgun has been turned over to Evanston police. Glew says there were no threats to the school and the investigation did not reveal any intent by the child to cause harm.

He was released to his family, which is cooperating with the investigation. Due to his age, Glew says, he will not be referred to Juvenile Court.