A handgun was reported missing from a residence in the 1700 block of Brown Avenue. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

1700 Brown

Police received a report that a handgun, stored unloaded under a bed, was missing from a residence in the 1700 block of Brown Avenue. The owner told police he last saw it on August 1 and noticed it was missing on Nov. 13.

900 Crain

A black 2018 Hyundai Elantra was taken from the 900 block of Crain Street between 8:49 a.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday.

100 Clyde

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2014 Chevrolet between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.

800 Dodge

Food items were taken from a 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of Dodge Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

BATTERY

1919 Dempster

Samuel J. Ardito, 40, of 1101 Grove St., was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Monday and charged with battery.

SHOTS HEARD

South Boulevard at Elmwood

Gunshots were reported at South Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue at 2:52 a.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

1800 Hartrey

Gunshots were reported in the 1800 block of Hartrey Avenue at 7:55 p.m. Monday. Police checked the area, but found nothing.

TRAFFIC

2357 Howard

Mireya M. Sepulveda, 35, of 4022 N. Drake Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 2357 Howard St. at 7:19 p.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

