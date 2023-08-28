A window washer was at work on the 500 Davis building in downtown Evanston Monday morning.

If you believe a new study, it could be a signal that more workers will soon be returning to downtown offices.

The Resume Builder survey of “1,000 company decision makers” indicated that nine out of 10 companies will have returned to office by the end of next year — up from 64% with a physical office space now.

But an Economic Development Committee report, based on Placer.ai visit data, indicates that visits to Downtown Evanston, for all purposes — shopping and work — are still down 26% from before the pandemic.

And a new report in Chicago Business says weekly average security swipes into office buildings in the Chicago metro area are only at 51.2% percent of their pre-pandemic level.

