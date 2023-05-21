Evanston alders are scheduled Monday night to discuss ways to take another crack at finding a new use for the city-owned lakefront Harley Clarke mansion.

After more than a decade of failed efforts to find a new use for the property, Cade Sterling, of the city’s planning staff, is scheduled to outline three broad options for a new approach:

Finding a new use for the mansion as a publicly-funded project.

Selling the mansion for a private project.

Establishing a public-private partnership project.

Sterling’s memo suggests that the biggest issues with having the city rehabilitate and operated the mansion on its own are the limited potential funding sources and limited prospects for generating income to cover operating and maintenance costs.

Selling the mansion to a private developer would provide access to a full range of incentives and tax credits to fund the renovation, he says. But while the city could leverage its ownership of the property to get development agreements and easements to try to assure that public development goals were met, that solution would reduce public control over the project.

A public-private partnership, Sterling says, could limit access to some funding incentives and tax credits but can be difficult to make work because of “perceived or real adversarial relationships between private and public interests.”

Sterling says Landmarks Illinois has offered to assist the city in efforts to market the mansion for adaptive use, provide suggestions on viable financing strategies and update the conditions assessment for the property.

He says marketing the building would most commonly be done with a Request for Expression of Interest.

That process, he says, is different from the previous Request for Proposals process the city has used because the expression of interest model “shows the city is open to discovery and seeks to solicit a myriad of potential solutions, while an RFP seeks to solicit offers for a prescribed solution.”