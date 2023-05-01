Evanston’s Human Services Committee Monday is scheduled to again consider an ordinance that would limit employers’ ability to control employee schedules across a wide range of industries.

The proposed ordinance is patterned in part on a “Fair Workweek” ordinance that went into effect in 2020 in the City of Chicago.

The idea had initially been proposed in Evanston by Ald. Devon Reid (8th) at an Economic Development Committee meeting a year ago.

The draft Evanston ordinance, now sponsored by Reid and Mayor Daniel Biss, was originally discussed at a HSC meeting in February where it and several other business regulatory proposals were criticized by business owners as “insane” city rules.

The “Fair Workweek” plan was tabled until the March meeting at which point the sponsors asked to postpone action on the proposal until May “to address outstanding concerns.”

Although a memo accompanying the new ordinance draft does not specify any changes from the prior draft — it appears the main concerns addressed were to exempt the city’s two hospitals and other healthcare organizations from the ordinance and to add coverage of the building services industry.

Healthcare organizations and building services are both covered under Chicago’s ordinance. Industry covered Chicago Evanston (original) Evanston (revised) Childcare No Yes Yes Building services Yes No Yes Food service Yes Yes Yes Healthcare Yes Yes No Hospitality Yes Yes Yes Landscaping services No Yes Yes Manufacturing Yes Yes Yes Nursing homes Yes Yes Yes Retail Yes Yes Yes Warehouse services Yes Yes Yes

The proposed Evanston ordinance is in several respects more restrictive than the Chicago ordinance that inspired it.

Chicago requires employers to give 10 days notice of schedule changes, Evanston would require 14 days notice.

Chicago’s ordinance only covers workers making less than $26 an hour. Evanston’s ordinance would cover all of an employer’s workers.

Except for the food service industry, Chicago’s ordinance only covers businesses with more than 100 total employees. Evanston’s ordinance would cover businesses 15 or more employees in those industries as well as franchise businesses with fewer than 15 employees if the franchisor had more than 30 locations globally.

For food service businesses, Chicago covers only businesses with at least 250 total employees and 30 or more locations. Evanston would lower the employee count for coverage to 200 workers. However it creates an exemption from the ordinance for restaurants with three or fewer locations in the city “that are owned by one employer and operating under a sole franchise.”

Chicago’s ordinance requires a minimum of a 10 hour gap between shifts, Evanston’s would require an 11 hour gap.