The National Weather Service says Evanston could see several inches of heavy, wet snow by Wednesday.

But snow amounts seen here are expected to be lower than what may hit some other areas of northeastern Illinois.

We’re expected to see less than two inches of snow in the first wave of the storm Monday night into Tuesday morning.

And then we can expect less than four additional inches of snow from midday Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Travel conditions during and after the storm are expected to be hazardous.