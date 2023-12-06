There is a possibility that a high-rise residential tower will be built where a proposed 18-story office building never got off the ground

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma told a 4th Ward residents meeting on Tuesday that the 605 Davis Street office structure, which was approved once and then given a time extension by City Council, will probably never happen because of the post-COVID economic reality.

“It’s unlikely that a high-rise office building will be built in Downtown Evanston,” Nieuwsma said.

However, he said he expects a proposal “will come back to us as a residential building with a similar height,” which, Nieuwsma indicated, he could likely support.

No specifics, however, were made public regarding developer or time line — just the fact that this is possible.

Nieuwsma also said that a different residential apartment tower which Council rejected twice might be approved if the developer comes back with a shorter building.

The Legacy project, in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue, was most recently shot down when it came in at 15 stories, which is taller than what the zoning code permits as of right on that site.

Nieuwsma said if a 10-story building was proposed in the future, “I think that it gets approved.” No specifics as to if or when this new proposal might be made.