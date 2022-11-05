The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Evanston that’s in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

South winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts in excess of 60 miles an hour are expected during the day across much of the region.

Strongest gusts — up to 65 miles per hour are expected from daybreak until noon, with gusts up to 55 miles per hour continuing through sunset.

The winds are expected to blow down trees and power lines causing scattered power outages, and travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The weather service advises that people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. And, use caution if you must drive.

The City of Evanston is asking residents to secure outdoor items — including patio furniture, holiday decorations, sports equipment, trash cans and other items — that can become dangerous in high winds.

The city says the 311 center will be open at least from 8 a.m. to noon today to take reports of street flooding, downed trees and traffic signal outages. Residents are asks to call 911 about downed power lines and to call Comed at 800-334-7661 to report power outages.