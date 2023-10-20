The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 board will face a critical decision Monday night.
Should it start construction of the planned 5th Ward School, or pause the process to assess the impact of this week’s revelation of a 62% increase in the building’s projected cost?
The school board last month adopted a budget for this school year that calls for total spending of $205 million on revenues of $178 million — cutting its overall reserves from $102 million to less than $76 million.
That budget appears to include roughly half of the original projected $40 million construction cost of the planned K-8 school with the room to serve 900 students.
With the new school now projected to cost $65 million — finishing the school as planned could on its own cut the district’s total reserves to around $30 million by the time the school is scheduled to open in August 2025.
Then there’s the problem that the $3.2 million in annual savings from reductions in transportation costs — money the district had anticipated would cover — over 18 years — the cost of paying off the lease certificates — the borrowing mechanism used to fund the construction project — now is expected to amount to only $750,000 a year.
The current five year contract with the district’s teachers — which saw them accept annual wage hikes far below the current rate of inflation — runs out at the end of this school year — and the district is already running a nearly $6 million deficit this year in its educational fund that pays teacher salaries.
The district’s facilities master plan indicates it needs to spend an inflation-adjusted total of $266 million by 2040 to upgrade its existing schools — most of which, the report says, are in poor condition. But it has lacked the funds to meet those goals.
Combined with declining enrollment, that will lead to pressure on the district to close perhaps as many as three or more existing schools to avoid the expense of upgrading them.
But so far — except for the plan to shutter the Bessie Rhodes School in Skokie — the board has refused to give any indication of what schools may be closed — or how such closures would affect attendance area boundaries and transportation costs.
With the board’s ability to raise property taxes on its own limited by the statewide tax cap legislation, the board could end up seeking voter approval of a tax hike referendum down the road — telling voters, in effect — if you don’t approve the tax hike, we’ll close your school, or maybe we’ll close it anyway.
Or, the board could pause now to sort through the options — including a smaller, K-5 school in the 5th Ward — and how to realistically pay for whatever course of action it ultimately decides to adopt.
They absolutely should immediately stop any progress on the school.
Board members who were in place to sign off on the funding plans should also resign immediately.
Or, at minimum, declare now that they are not pursuing re-election.
And they should fully open the superintendent hiring process (given they were hoodwinked by the last one).
This has been an embarrassing dereliction of duty, a slow-moving avalanche of disaster for Evanston.
They should also go watch the Simpsons monorail episode.
Thanks for the reminder and the laugh.
Marge: But Main Street’s still all cracked and broken…
Bart: Sorry, Mom, the mob has spoken!
We need a pause and take a deep breath. Let’s make it K-5 like ALL of our other schools. I also believe that the kids should go to Haven and make relationships that can last forever.
If part of the Board’s plan is to close a school, whether for lack of students, obsolescence, or some other reason, then, in fairness to at least the current and potential residents in that school’s district, the Board must identify that school and indicate what would happen to the property were the school to close and how much money, if any, would net to District 65 as a result of the sale of that property. It should also explain why that school, and not another, has been selected for closure.
My understanding is that the bonds that were issued — the “lease certificate” bonds — were at an interest rate of about 3%. Fortunately, with the run up in interest rates, the funds are invested in treasury bills I believe, which are paying about 5 1/2%, so the district is actually making money on at the present time on that bond insurance.
Hitting pause makes a lot of sense to allow for the superintendent and CFO positions to be filled, and then for staff to come up with a better plan and perhaps use the funds raised in the bond issuance for needed repairs at other schools.
There’s no reason why busing costs can’t be reduced and 5th Ward kids assigned to schools closer to their home attendance zone like Kingsley, Dewey and King Arts. Rather than Orrington, Willard, and Lincolnwood.
I would like to see a school of some kind built in the 5th Ward at some point, but it’s insanity to start construction with things in such chaos and enrollment is down so much.
School board you dropped the ball by bringing in Horton in the darkness of the pandemic, without any scrutiny, and then rushing this plan through and bypassing giving the voters a chance to weigh in by referendum.
When you’re so certain your opinion is the right one and everybody else is wrong sometimes instant karma is going to get you.
Hit the “cancel” button.
Rezone the District to solve the problem of access/logistics.
Use funds to improve existing schools/structures (you have to do it anyways!!).
The idea of Fiduciary Responsibility is completely lost on the D65 Administration and School Board. I expect them to plow forward with this ego bath of a project despite knowing the bigger problems it leaves in its wake.
D65 has been a complete disaster for the past few years with no signs of improving any time soon with this leadership in charge. They care more about virtue signaling than education. They care more about their egos than the taxpayers pocketbooks.
Zero faith in this school board. I expect more of the same.
The members of this school board suffer from Main Character Syndrome: They’re the lead character in their life story, and the rest of the world is the stage for them to perform at with all eyes on them. The board may delay the school another year, but there’s no way they’ll pull the plug. They’re too full of themselves, too conceited, too self absorbed to admit wrongdoing or any sort of failure. Not opening the school would be the ultimate admission of failure, so that outcome won’t, can’t happen.
As a former student of the 5th ward, I find the comments disturbing and disgusting. For the past 40 years the children in this ward have stood in the rain, and cold waiting to go to school by bus. Anytime it comes to doing something for the 5th ward it becomes a problem. Diversity only matters when it benefits a certain group of people when it is convenient. Build the school and close the others that have low enrollments period. The is no compassion for students that have for years been without a neighborhood school. Why should we suffer any longer!
