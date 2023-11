Evanston police say robber armed with a gun stole money from the 7-Eleven convenience store at 847 Dodge Ave.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

A 2022 Ford Expedition parked Monday evening in the 2300 block of Forestview Road with a spare key inside wasn’t there when the owner looked for it Tuesday morning.

And a resident of the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue was arrested at home late Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault.