Evanston’s holiday tree was lit Saturday evening in Fountain Square — just a bit earlier than scheduled — after some of Santa’s little helpers decided to not wait for the traditional countdown before throwing the giant switch to light up the tree.

It was an unusually mild evening for early December, with temperatures around 43 degrees, and that brought a large crowd to the square to watch the annual ceremony.

Carolers get ready to perform.

A large crowd gathered for the ceremony in the brightly lit square.

Andy Vick, executive director of Downtown Evanston, MC’d the event.

Carolers lead the crowd in familiar songs of the season



Santa greets the crowd.



Mayor Daniel Biss reacts after the early lighting of the tree