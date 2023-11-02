Henry Graham, a 49-year-old man who has an arrest record in Evanston going back at least to 2017, was charged Wednesday in the beating death of a Chicago man last summer.

Chicago police charged Graham, who gave his address as the Connections for the Homeless office on Dewey Avenue in Evanston, with battering 53-year-old Russell Long on June 29 in the 600 block of North Michigan Ave.

Long died July 12 of traumatic brain injuries, and the medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

CWB Chicago reports Graham has been arrested nine times since 2017 on charges he battered or assaulted people on Chicago streets — mostly downtown and once just steps from where the murder occurred.

Graham also has a long list of arrests in Evanston including:

In 2017 Graham gave police his address as the Hilda’s Place homeless shelter. In 2022 he used the address of the Margarita Inn homeless shelter. In March he gave the address of an office building on Sherman Avenue. Since then he’s given the Connections for the Homeless office on Dewey Avenue as his address.

Graham is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.