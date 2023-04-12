I believe that it is time for me to make a public statement on my position regarding the Margarita Inn, Evanston’s homeless population, and why I have taken the actions I have to date.

There is a lot of misunderstanding about the position I maintain, and I have received a few comments like, “Wow, look at this man who does not want to help the homeless,” and “this man wants to have a home for his clocks and not for people.”

I cannot dispute that my businesses have been successful. I came to this country 50 years ago with a few dollars in my pocket and a college degree. Since then, I’ve worked very hard to always do more, to always do better — and this has brought me great success. But, I believe that true riches in life rarely come from just being successful, but rather from one’s contributions in helping the community.

Of course, I am very aware that many people work equally hard and do not have all the things I have been blessed with, so I believe it’s my duty to spend my time, my skills and my energy using the things I am good at to help others.

With time, I have learned this sad truth — there are few families in America, and maybe all the world, that have not dealt with either the scourge of severe addictions or mental health problems. For those of us so privileged, accessing good and high-quality treatment for ourselves and our loved ones is readily available.

But for those who aren’t blessed with such resources, they are left to choose between whatever government or not-for-profit programs their municipality supports, and maybe with good luck they may get positive and lasting treatment — or they may not. Unfortunately, inefficiency, poor programming, corruption and politics has led to a real humanitarian crisis in our country that has resulted in unnecessary deaths and trauma and has contributed to the severe suffering of our homeless population.

I would like to make one thing clear – I wholeheartedly support the proper and professional recognition, treatment and care of the homeless. It is the responsibility of the government and all of us to provide the best and highest care to our people. It is our duty. Writing letters with fancy words does not change this responsibility.

But our government has a duty to work for the people and the people have the right to make demands from the government. This is healthy and why I believe we all have to change and improve with time. But we have to do this with wisdom and an open heart and to listen to all the people in the conversation. And we must demand the best for those who cannot make such demands for themselves.

As someone who is proud to have helped house many middle-class families and individuals, both here in Evanston and in the City of Chicago (and its surrounding suburbs) for over 40 years, I have a great deal of experience in providing housing and working with different organizations to help those in need.

In the 1980s, I worked very hard with the Edgewater Community Council to manage blight and crime. I won the Northside Real Estate Board’s Good Neighborhood Award in 1983, 1987 and 1993.

In 1994 the Realtors’ Good Neighbor Award was given to me for my work restoring and preserving the Carlson Building in downtown Evanston.

Before I purchased the 2100 Fargo Building, a plumber had accidently opened a 4-inch gas line in the basement (mistaking it for a drain), and an explosion occurred that destroyed the North leg of this U-shaped court yard building. I went on to rebuild and restored it – winning the Rogers Park Community Council Tender Loving Care award in the process.

In the 1980s, I worked to rehabilitate the 8th and 9th Wards in Evanston, which were not what you see today. We worked very hard to restore, revitalize and modernize these areas to help them become the beautiful places they are now.

Additionally, I have had the honor to be an active member in my church community as a deacon and chief planner and have worked on building senior housing, youth recreation centers, schools for small children, and many other beautiful projects. In these projects we design and build these structures with the community in mind to make sure they achieve every benefit from the building that they can.

I can list many more activities of this nature, but it is not my intention to make such a list. It is my intention to say that, with all the experience I have, I believe that the path before the City of Evanston concerning the Margarita Inn is flawed.

I believe that the program proposed by Connections for the Homeless for using the Margarita Inn is unacceptable and will lead to long term conflict in the city, the deterioration of the downtown and inconsistent care and suffering for our homeless population due to the crowding out of services for those willing and able to get treatment when needed.

We have an opportunity to provide true help for our Evanston homeless community, and that means more than just putting a roof over their heads.

We need to make sure we also address any underlying conditions that make their reentry into society a challenge. This means we need to provide treatment options when needed, we need to make training opportunities available and we need to provide a whole program of support in order to give them a real chance to make their best lives possible.

I therefore request that the City of Evanston, Connections for the Homeless and the neighbors go back to the drawing board in earnest to make a successful, long-term shelter that will accomplish these goals, and which the neighbors will be proud of and participate in with pleasure.

When this happens, I will drop all my court cases and sign on to a new Good Neighbor Agreement. Otherwise, I commit myself to stay the course and continue the fight to see that we do right as a community for our homeless population.