Devon Horton might have to help pick up the tab to find his replacement.

The soon-to-be-former superintendent of Evanston/Skokie School District 65 is heading to Georgia, to become superintendent of DeKalb County Schools effective July 1.

While Horton still has three years remaining on his District 65 contract, that agreement contains a clause allowing him to “unilaterally terminate” the deal.

But that clause also says Horton has to pay $25,000 in to the school board for pulling out of the contract with less than six months’ notice, which is the time frame here.

The actual language states that “In the event of unilateral termination with less than one-hundred-eighty (180) days’ notice or an effective date not at the end of the school year, the superintendent shall pay to the Board, as liquidated damages, TWENTY-FIVE THOUSAND AND NO/100 ($25,000) DOLLARS….”

If he gave at least 180 days’ notice and left at the end of the year, the penalty would be reduced to $15,000.

In either case, the contract states that the payment relates “the aggregate costs to the Board of the search to obtain the Superintendent’s successor and any interim replacement.”

There is a chance, however, that the District 65 school board could let Horton leave without paying the penalty at all.

The contract says that the relevant “liquidated damages” paragraph “does not apply if the parties mutually agree to end this Contract.”

Evanston Now has sent a request to top school board leaders, asking if they intend to waive the penalty.

We have not yet received a response, and will let you know if and when we do.

(The termination language is on page 11 of the contract, which is page 16 of the FOIA response included below.)