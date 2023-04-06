District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton might be said to be jumping from the frying pan into the fire with his move to head the DeKalb County Schools in Georgia.

While Evanston’s District 65 has had two superintendents since 2013 and controversy over a variety of issues, the DeKalb district has burned through four superintendents in that time — including two who were terminated by the board.

That’s according to a report last fall from Cognia, a non-profit accreditation organization — and doesn’t count interim appointees.

After interviews with each of the DeKalb school board’s seven members, the report indicated that “board members are not working collectively in support of the mission” of the school district.

In reporting on the Cognia accreditation review, local news site Decaturish summed it up as concluding the board “is still a dysfunctional body pursuing individual interests instead of working for the district as a whole.”

Administrators interviewed by the accrediting group said board meetings are “hard to watch, very combative” and “board members are disrespectful to each other.”

Several administrators reportedly said they were “determined to continue to lead their schools and support high-quality learning and teaching ‘in spite of’ the Board.”

The DeKalb district — like Evanston — has faced declining enrollment and disappointing test scores.

Horton is scheduled to be in DeKalb County next week for a series of town hall meetings