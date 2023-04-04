Evanston/Skokie District 65 School Superintendent Devon Horton Monday was named the sole finalist to head the DeKalb County School District near Atlanta, Georgia.

The DeKalb district has more than 93,000 students and 131 schools, making it more than 10 times the size of District 65.

A news release from DeKalb schools calls Horton, “a disruptive leader with an unwavering belief in the potential for success of all children” and someone with “a proven track record of transforming educational institutions into sustainable, high-performing organizations.”

The DeKalb school board is expected to confirm Horton’s appointment later this month.

Horton, in a statement on the District 65 website, said, “I believe we have made great strides in furthering educational outcomes for all students.”

“It’s bittersweet for me to share that my next professional step will take me elsewhere,” He added. “I am excited by the opportunity and, while difficult, know this is the right decision for my family and me.”

Last March, the District 65 school board extended Horton’s contract, and gave him a 5% raise, to $262,500 for the current school year.

The contract was supposed to run out in June 2023, but the board changed the end date to June 2026.

During his tenure, Horton has been a focal point for both praise and criticism.

Supporters cheered his role in getting the Board of Education to approve construction of a new, $40 million school in the 5th Ward, and the ongoing redrawing of school attendance lines.

Also applauded are the district’s teacher residency training program, to bring new “home-grown” educators to District 65, and the school system’s Academic Skills Centers, a tutoring program to help students recover from learning loss during the COVID pandemic.

But Horton has also been criticized for a nearly $500,000 private bodyguard contract, details of which were not made public until uncovered by Evanston Now.

District 65 enrollment has continued to decline, with Horton opponents saying some of the district’s academic policies have driven parents to leave for other school systems, or private or parochial schools.

Horton’s relations with the teachers union got off to a rocky start, particularly due to some veteran educators being transferred from one school to another.

There were also angry complaints about discipline problems, particularly at Haven Middle School. However, lately, union-administration dealings seem to have improved.

District 65 says more information about the transition process and search for Horton’s replacement will come later this month.