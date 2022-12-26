It’s the day after Christmas and all over town, people are wondering — now that the big party’s over, how do I get rid of the tree?

The short answer is — just drag it out to the curb. And, there’s no big hurry.

City of Evanston crews will pick up holiday trees from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 27.

Trees will be picked up on the same day of the week as residents’ normal refuse and recycling collection.

