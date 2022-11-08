After months of debate about whether breasts should be bared in public, Evanston’s Human Services Committee Monday night voted to be vague instead.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) retreated from his efforts to free breasts from clothing and accepted an amendment from Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) that leaves decisions about suitable public dress largely to the judgment of police.

Here’s how the City Code reads now: It shall be unlawful for any person to appear in a public place in a state of nudity or to make any indecent exposure of his/her person. For purposes of this Section, nudity shall be defined as: The showing of the human male or female genitals, pubic areas or buttocks, or female breast with less than a fully opaque covering of any portion thereof below the top of the nipple. Women breastfeeding in public are exempt from this definition. Existing Evanston City Code 9-5-11 (A)

The version of Reid’s proposal that appeared in Monday night’s committee packet would have altered that to remove the bar on baring breasts and add a definition of indecent exposure:

It shall be unlawful for any person to appear in a public place in a state of nudity or to make any indecent exposure of their person. For purposes of this Section, nudity shall be defined as: The showing of the human genitals, pubic areas or buttocks. Indecent exposure shall be defined as: a) An act of sexual penetration or other sexual conduct; or b) Lewd exposure of the body with the intent to arouse or satisfy the individual’s sexual desire. Human Services Committee packet, 11/7/22

Revelle suggested substituting for the “Lewd exposure” clause language from the municipal code of the Village of Kenilworth that bars people from appearing in public “not properly and decently clothed.”

Revelle has not responded to an email query from Evanston Now asking whether someone could be topless and still “properly and decently clothed.”

Reid seconded Revelle’s amendment and the committee voted unanimously to send the proposed ordinance as amended to the full City Council for consideration.

Reid had originally proposed removing the breast language claiming it subjects gender non-conforming individuals to the possibility of arbitrary arrest by police and treats men and women differently.

The new language — by leaving “properly and decently” undefined — appears to make all persons, regardless of gender, subject to a risk of arbitrary enforcement action.

But it will let the alders duck the need to take a clear vote on whether to let women go topless in public in Evanston.