Data from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development indicates that the count of homeless people in suburban Cook County declined slightly this year.

The data, released last Friday, is based on the “point in time” count of the homeless population nationwide conducted annually in January.

The figures indicate that the number of homeless people in suburban Cook County declined from 1,096 in 2022 to 1,056 in 2023.

The report says 99 homeless people were unsheltered in 2022 in suburban Cook County compared to 72 this year.

The suburban Cook data shows roughly 0.04% of the population — or about one in every 2,500 residents — is homeless, a ratio that has remained little changed since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic radically altered the community’s response to homelessness.

By contract, the homeless count in the City of Chicago and in the nation as a whole has been dramatically higher than the suburban Cook County rate throughout the period. Those rates also have varied dramatically over the period — and are higher in 2023 than they were in 2019.

Data for sheltered and unsheltered persons specific to Evanston is not available from the HUD report.

As Evanston Now reported earlier this year, Evanston has just 3% of suburban Cook County’s population, but it has nearly 16% of the homeless shelter beds in the county’s suburbs.

A Brookings Institution report issued earlier this month notes that even Chicago’s homeless rate is less than a fifth that of cities with some of the most severe housing problems — including San Francisco, New York City and Boston.

The report says regional housing market dynamics — “particularly when rents rise by amounts that low-income residents cannot afford” — tend to drive geographic variations in homeless rates.

The Brookings study says the inflation-adjusted asking rent rates have trended down in Chicago over the past decade.

The study also suggests that homelessness in downtown areas — something that has been an issue in Evanston — is a key issue in communities across the country.

Downtowns often “represent the most visible hub” for the homeless to gather, the report says, placing pressure on downtown leaders to “solve” homelessness “even when its causes are rooted in structural challenges that extend far beyond downtown boundaries.”