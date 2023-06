Hundreds of people turned out at the Arrington Lagoon on the Evanston lakefront Wednesday evening to celebrate the summer solstice at an event sponsored by the city and Climate Action Evanston. A few of the drummers who performed. Credit: Chuck Heisinger

The Chicago Full Moon Jam group of fire spinners performed at the second annual event along with a community-based group featuring dozens of drummers. Watching the action. Credit: Chuck Heisinger