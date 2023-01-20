A 2010 Hyundai lost its catalytic converter to thieves on Lee Street. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT
400 Lee
A catalytic converter was removed from a 2010 Hyundai in the 400 block of Lee Street between 7:30 a.m. Monday and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

2000 Sherman
A Trek dual sport bicycle was taken from a bike rack in the 2000 block of Sherman Avenue between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
2000 Grey
Someone damaged the windshield of a 2007 Cadillac in the 2000 block of Grey Avenue between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

TRAFFIC
Howard at Custer
James H. Edwards, 66, of 1923 Howard St., was arrested at Howard Street and Custer Avenue at 12:37 p.m. Thursday and charged with driving under the influence.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document:

January_-_20DRDownload


Charles Bartling

cbartling@comcast.net

A resident of Evanston since 1975, Chuck Bartling holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and has extensive experience as a reporter and editor for daily newspapers, radio...

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *