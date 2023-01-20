A 2010 Hyundai lost its catalytic converter to thieves on Lee Street. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

400 Lee

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2010 Hyundai in the 400 block of Lee Street between 7:30 a.m. Monday and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

2000 Sherman

A Trek dual sport bicycle was taken from a bike rack in the 2000 block of Sherman Avenue between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2000 Grey

Someone damaged the windshield of a 2007 Cadillac in the 2000 block of Grey Avenue between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

TRAFFIC

Howard at Custer

James H. Edwards, 66, of 1923 Howard St., was arrested at Howard Street and Custer Avenue at 12:37 p.m. Thursday and charged with driving under the influence.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

